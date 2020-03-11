Skubick: Lawmakers put together coronavirus response

The Michigan Senate is expected to approve an additional $75 million in emergency spending to address the coronavirus problem.

While the governor may be talking about canceling large gatherings, there is no talk about shutting down the legislature.

There are 110 members of the Michigan House and another 38 members of the Senate.

When you count the number of staffers who are with them every day, that probably constitutes a crowd of people.

So House Speaker Lee Chatfield: Any chatter about shutting down the legislature?

“We’re going to keep moving on business as usual, ensuring that the people of our state are safe,” answered Speaker Chatfield.

Skubick: “You’re not going home?”

Rep. Chatfield: “We’re going to keep working. It’s too early for that. We could do some remote work but obviously we have to be here.”

So with the governor declaring a state of emergency, she has asked the lawmakers to allocate $75 million to respond to this virus.

What does that money buy?

“We need to have robust testing,” says Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. “We have no idea how many people have it and how much there is of community spread.”

He worries about those who get the virus but think its a common cold.

“The problem is those people are spreading it to those in the community who are most likely to die.”

Republican lawmaker Rep. Aaron Miller’s mom, sister, and brother are nurses and they are telling him what to do.

“Watch and wait. Do take precautions but in the meantime the worst thing to do is panic.”

Based on citizen behavior on scarfing up water, toilet paper and what all, it appears some of that apprehension is already prevalent.