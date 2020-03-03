Skubick: Legal sports betting up and running by start of Big Ten tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The sponsor of the legalized sports betting bill says it will be up and running by the start of the Big Ten tournament and not the NCAA basketball tournament.



By the time Michigan State University arrives in Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament of March 11th, you should be able to do something legally this year, that was illegal last year, bet on the Spartans.



“I’m anticipating before the big ten tournament from in person sports betting in the Detroit Casinos or one of the tribal casinos that chose to participate in that,” said State Rep. Brandt Iden (R) who is the sponsor of the sports betting bill.



The state gaming board reports to Rep. Iden that it’s putting the finishing touches on its regulatory work to clear the way for sports betting soon. However, finalizing the rules on internet gaming is not on a fast track.



“They are working through some of the things a bit to get the paper work ready for the new entity or department that will run this,” says Iden.



Skubick: “So internet gaming may not be a slam dunk until when?”



“I think realistically on internet probably by the end of the year,” replied Iden.