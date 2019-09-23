Skubick: Legislators move to include state universities in Open Meetings Act

The Larry Nassar sexual abuse case at MSU is being used by legislators who want to expand the state’s Open Meetings law to include all 15 major universities in the state.

Under current law MSU and the U of M are exempted and one state senator is saying this needs to stop.

What did MSU officials know and when did they know about the sexual abuse conduct of former Dr. Larry Nassar?

The legal answers to those questions continued to plague MSU as this story continues to unfold.

For years Democrat state Senator Jeremy Moss and Republican Ed McBroom have been pushing for universities to be covered by the state’s open meetings law.

They could argue, had MSU been subject to the law, some of those answers could have been made public sooner and that could have negated the long term misconduct of Mr. Nasser.

The MSU Board of Trustees and the other 14 governing boards in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids and elsewhere, however, are exempt from the law.

Senator Moss argues other governmental units are subject to the Open Meetings Act and university elected officials should be, too.

Sen. Moss said, “the point is to make sure especially with what been going on at this university, to make sure the elected boards have the same responsibility to be as open and transparent as every other elected entity.”

But the universities are likely to argue the state constitution has granted them autonomy which limits the mandates the legislature can impose on the schools and if university boards oppose efforts to bring them under the Open Meetings Act.

They used the autonomy argument to fight back.

“I have no care in the world about that. They are responsible to the public and they are taking tax dollars and making decisions that impact the public,” Sen. Moss said. “They have to be subjected to the same transparency as any other elected officials in this state of Michigan and be subject to the Open Meetings Act.”

Mr. Moss says none of this will come to a head until after the budget is done.