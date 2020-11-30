SKUBICK: Local governments plead for help to prevent state budget cuts

With state lawmakers returning to town this week, they will be met with a dire request from local governments for new proposals to prevent more cuts to local services.

Local mayors are warning without state help the police will be cut.

Firefighters, workers, and public services are at stake while some hold out hope that financial aid from Washington is coming.

This local official is not one of them.

“For all of us working in local government waiting for an aid package from Washington is not the best solution. We need to partner with the state.”

And local officials hope that partnership with the state begins by allowing cities more flexibility on the collection of income and property taxes because those taxes, due to Covid, are not producing as much revenue these days.

“Income tax revenue is likely to drop as people get bigger refunds from overpaying their withholding taxes and the property taxes are hurt with the closing of businesses as they go remote and close offices in the downtown business district.”

Cities including lansing with a local income tax want to apply the tax to workers who are staying at home and not coming into the city to work saving about $160 million

And they want more flexibility to raise and lower property taxes within limits during hard economic times and they want to collect taxes on unemployment benefits.

“The community stabilization plan does not call for any tax revenue but rather changes the policies that will insure communities can have the revenue they need to provide essential public services,” said Bill Wildtime.

There are lots of moving parts in this plan and with only 9 days on the lame duck schedule, it may be tough to push it through.

But mayors argue without state aid, these services are at risk.