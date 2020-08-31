Skubick: Major hurdle must be cleared before re-opening gyms

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s expected that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce this week ways to re-open gyms around the state.

But there is one major issue hanging out there.

Last spring when the COVID-19 virus began its spread across the state, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Michigan Economic Recovery Commission got a 90-page document from Bryan Reif, CEO of Planet Fitness.

He drafted the document that was used by the Commission to safely re-open businesses.

But for six months the gyms have remained closed.

One of the reasons is that Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s Chief Medical Officer, had real concerns about spreading the virus in gyms where there was a lot of heavy breathing.

“The problem that Dr. Khaldun is struggling with is airborne transmission and zeroed in on a lot of heavy breathing and sweating which is a surface transmission going on in gyms,” says Reif. “The confusion, call it a myth, is that heavy breathing is the same as a cough or a sneeze.”

The gym CEO, during what he describes as good dialogue, has told the governor’s staff and Dr. Khaldun there is no comparison.

Reif claims, “There is no scientific evidence on breathing heavily, that you are running the risk that the aerodized virus is out there like when you sneeze or cough.”

But reportedly Dr. Khaldun has heard from other medical sources that may not be the case.

Barring an 11th-hour change of direction the governor is expected this week to provide guidelines for reopening the gyms.