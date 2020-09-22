Skubick: MI polls show sex and education are factors in race for White House

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Our recent exclusive statewide poll on the race for president showed Joe Biden up by 8 points over Donald Trump.

Now it’s time for a deep dive behind the numbers to determine which groups might decide this election.

The president has a female voter problem and the former vice president has a male voter problem.

Mr. Trump has an eleven point lead with male voters while Mr. Biden has an eleven point lead with women.

But the race goes deeper than that as the numbers inside the poll show two groups that could decide the outcome.

White women without a college degree and men with a college education.

Pollster Richard Czuba says the battle for the male vote is now in play.

“White men with a college education are very competitive. That’s not good news for Republicans and Donald Trump. they need strong men in terms of the numbers.”

And the numbers from the EPIC-MRA Bernie Porn survey shows Joe Biden with a nine-point lead with college men.

But the president has a four-point lead with non-college women but he did much better with those voters in 2016.

“It’s not necessarily that women are flipping against Donald Trump,” explains Richard Czuba. “It’s that those women who sat out or voted for a third-party candidate are starting to support Joe Biden. And they are making that demographic very competitive.”

The gender issue also plays out with independent voters as Mr. Trump has a 23 point lead with independent men but Mr. Biden holds a 44 point lead with independent women.

Gender and education could decide who gets elected.