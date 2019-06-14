Skubick: Michigan house approves GOP budget plan

The House approved a plan today to begin a larger discussion on adopting a final budget.

Republicans did not want to compromise with the Democrats.

57 Republicans voted yes on the proposed plan and 52 Democrats voted no.

The governor got virtually nothing of what she was looking for in the House Republican budget. She wanted a gas tax increase and she did not get it.

“I will say that a budget is absolutely dependent on us having a road solution as well,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The governor also wanted 500 million additional dollars for education, she did not get that, this document then is a starting point for the Republicans in the negotiations with the Senate and with the governors office.



It’s not a finished product, it’s step one as the house speaker described it.