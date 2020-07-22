Skubick: Michigan lawmakers approve $2.2 billion solution to state budget deficit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan lawmakers have approved a bi-partisan solution to this years $2.2 billion dollar COVID-19 induced state budget deficit.



The solution does not require any layoffs in the state government work force.



One by one members of the House and Senate budget committees voted to wipe out a $2.2 billion state budget deficit created in large part by the negative impact the Covid virus has sucked out of the state’s fragile economy.



The solution does not include any tax increases, federal dollars are used, and $136 million is set for schools



“Provide more money for schools and cities and at the end of the process it doesn’t result in major layoffs,” said State Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr. “Each state department made reductions, for example the salaries in the attorney generals office we cut by $720,000.”



For the most part Michigan families will not feel the pain of other cuts that stayed away from major state services.



“We are eliminating about a 2.2 billion dollars deficit that protects our priorities of education, public safety for our michigan families,” said State Sen. Jim Stamas



The bi-partisan deal is noteworthy because on variety of other issues, the governor and GOP leaders have not seen eye to eye, but on this one they did.



“This bi-partisan work that was done by both chairman and staffs is unprecedented at this time,” says Hertel, Jr.



While there was little pain in this deal the $3 billion state deficit for next years remains unresolved and without federal aid, the pain then would be palpable.



“We really do need more aid from congress so at the level and state level michigan and 49 other states can balance our budgets,” said the Governor’s Budget Director Chris Kolb.



The fourth stimulus package remains a work in progress for Congress.