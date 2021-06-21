SKUBICK: Michigan lawmakers may move on LGBTQ bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan voters may eventually have the final say on eliminating job and housing discrimination against the LGBTQ community, but a push is still underway in the GOP controlled legislature to do this with a new law instead.

We asked six news capitol correspondent tim skubick for an update on those legislative efforts.

There was chatter last week that the GOP legislature was moving closer to a deal to expand the states civil rights law to protect the LGBTQ population, Skubick said,

Under current law, gay renters can be evicted from apartments and rental properties and they can be fired from their jobs for being gay.

“I’m not asking for anything more than what everyone else has, and we can’t accept anything less under the equal protection of the law,” Senator Jeremy Moss said.

Previous legislative attempts to expand the civil rights law were thwarted by some republicans, including former GOP Speaker Lee Chatfield, because he and others wanted to write an exception into the law based on religious beliefs.

Moss opposes that, concluding you can’t write discriminatory language into a measure designed to eliminate discrimination.

If the stalemate in the legislature continues and the Michigan Election Board gives the green light, Michigan voters might be asked to decide the issue and there is plenty of support for this. Including support from General Motors, Ford

and new Chrysler corporation and a host of other businesses.

Last March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked lawmakers to send her this bill, and she is still waiting. As are Michigan citizens.