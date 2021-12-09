SKUBICK: Michigan lawmakers seeking to implement new preventative gun legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gun control advocates want the GOP legislature to reduce the number of bullets in magazines but one key pro-gun lawmaker retorts that more laws are not needed since mass shootings are a mental health issue, not a gun issue.

The gun control lawmakers in this town report that five of the deadliest shootings over the last decade involved the use of assault weapons able to fire off multiple rounds in an instant.

State Sen. Rosemary Bayer wants to limit gun magazines to ten bullets.

“Research has shown that states with these limitations experience mass shootings less than half the rate of states that do not,” said Bayer.

Guns in Michigan are the second leading cause of death for those under the age of 18.

Dr. Sharon Swindell of the Michigan Academy of Pediatrics argued that those who survive these shootings have their own medical challenges.

“But there are also thousands and thousands who are secondary victims,” said Swindell. “The witnesses of violence can have a life long effect on mental health, physical health and school performance along with PTSD and violent behavior.”

Pro-gun lawmaker Steve Green argues the oxford tragedy is not a gun issue, it’s a mental health issue.

“Anybody who has this type of inkling that they are going to go in a shooting spree against people has some type of mental illness,” said Green. “There was something wrong. This was not somebody functioning in the correct mental status as a human being.”

State Rep. Linda Carter saw her nephew and her very own son die as a result of gun violence and says this about assault weapons

“Magazines that can hold more than ten rounds are designed to do one thing which is to kill as many animals and humans as quickly as possible in the shortest amount of time,” said Carter.

Rep. Green argues the alleged shooter in Oxford allegedly broke nine laws that were on the books.

“What could we have done more legally? Create another law for him to break,” said Green. “Laws are not going to solve moral problems.”

These pro-gun safety folks believe more laws will save lives.

In the meantime, there will be movement on any new legislation until next year.