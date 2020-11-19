SKUBICK: Michigan ranked fourth in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, letters of thanks from students adorn the walls of a break room that was set up for workers to decompress from the stresses of caring for COVID-19 patients at Elmhurst Hospital, in New York. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

Michigan is now ranked fourth in the nation for the number of COVID-related hospitalizations in the entire country and there are concerns we could run out of beds down the line.

The coronavirus continues to multiply in Michigan with 7500 new cases today and 134 deaths and a positivity test rate of over 12%. On top of that the hospitalization rate that is mushrooming.

Our hospitals are closer and closer to becoming overwhelmed. there is an average 79% of them being full and more and more are coming. Michigan in fact has the fourth highest hospital usage in the nation after Texas, Illinois, and California.

It’s against that backdrop that the governor is hoping her effort to reduce the spread by closing down some businesses will slice into the 12% positivity test rate and she wants it at 3%.

“What are the chances you can get the curve down by Dec 8, a lot think the chances are slim and none,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Tim, if we see meaningful action that is possible. but we need to get our arms around this.

“Right now there is no question it is out of control though the whole state almost 14% at the last count. That is inherently dangerous and if we can get this moving in the right direction it is very possible.”

The governor is also hoping it is possible that state lawmakers will extend unemployment benefits past the deadline of Dec 31 otherwise.

Almost half of a million people in our state lose access to these critical benefits which have served as a life line for these people and their families.

On the vaccine front, assuming the FDA gives the green light to one or two vaccines, the general public may have to wait for spring to get a shot.

The initial groups will be critical workers and the most vulnerable other wise it is likely it will be well into the spring before there is public access to the vaccine.

Tomorrow morning the two GOP legislative leaders will meet with the president and the governor is concerned they might plot to redirect Michigan electoral college votes from Joe Biden to the president.

” I implore them to put outcry over partisan politics and respect the will of the people and not play games,” Gov. Whitmer said.