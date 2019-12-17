Skubick: Michigan sues drug companies over opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Four drug companies are being sued by the state attorney general for knowingly and negligently contributing to the opioid crisis in Michigan.
The crisis kills five people in the state every day. The companies being sued are Cardinal Health, McKesson, Amerisourse Bergen and Walgreens.
These four companies distribute opioids in Michigan and the attorney general and governor alleged they have done it illegally with disregard for the public health.
The state filed the suit today and went on the offense to make the case that Michigan residents have died.
The state contends that epidemic produced 2,053 deaths in 2017 and placed Michigan number 15 in the nation on that front.
But a defense attorney might ask why the state is not suing the auto companies because they are producing products that also cause death. The attorney general says the analogy does not fit.
The attorney general hopes to recoup upwards of a billion dollars in damage to pay for the services related to the opioid crisis.
