SKUBICK: Mike Cox possibly interested in run for Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is another Republican who is interested in running for governor, and it’s a name that you’ll likely recognize.

Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox might be interested in a run for governor, and 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick has the story:

There’s a long list of names that have been floated out that could possibly be the Republican candidate to run for governor.

But from what we know so far, it won’t be Pete Hoekstra from west Michigan, former Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, and its not Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey either.

The Republican who is considering a possible run for governor is former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox.

For his part Mr. Cox is not talking and won’t confirm any of this, but here’s what 6 News has learned.

Mr. Cox has been contacted by some members of the Donald Trump team in Washington and the Republican governor’s association about getting into the contest.

A source familiar with his thinking reports Mr. Cox would “love to run for governor” but he’s got one major roadblock.

He is the lead attorney for some of the victims of the alleged sexual abuse crimes by Dr. Robert Anderson who worked at the University of Michigan and Mr. Cox will not leave his clients to run for governor. Most assuredly, that would not look good.

But if the Anderson case is resolved by the end of the year, his chances of running will go up. However, he would be late getting into the race compared to others who would have a head start.

Mr. Cox ran for governor in 2009 in a crowded GOP primary but he lost to Rick Snyder.

While he has not made a decision to run again, one insider joked that if he shaves off the beard and loses 15 pounds you will know he’s running.