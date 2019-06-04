Skubick: Move grows to expand Michigan’s civil rights law to include the LGBTQ community

June is National Gay Pride month and the governor and others are pushing the legislation to expand the

state’s civil rights law to include the LGBTQ community.

But two key lawmakers stand in the way of that move.

“These laws and policies directly effect me,“ explained Janeice Poindexter. “I am a proud transgender-woman of color and I do receive the brunt of violence, murder and injustice in Michigan.”

The governor, two gay lawmakers, and others are revisiting the legislation to expand the state’s civil rights law.

Currently gays can be evicted from their homes, fired from their jobs, and discriminated against because of their sexual orientation.

Despite strong support from the business community, efforts to remedy this have failed under previous administrations and renewed efforts face stiff opposition from the House Republican Speaker and the Senate Republican leader.

Without their approval, this legislation is in trouble.

Skubick: “Will you attempt to change the minds of the two GOP leaders?”

Gov. Whitmer: “Absolutely, Tim. Everyone is educable. (laughter). Now, gosh, they’re going to say we’re at war. We are not at war.”

But she and the two leaders are at odds over this issue. She pledges to lobby them.

“These are wrongs we’re trying to get right because its good for the people of our state when we put the politics aside and put the people first,” said Whitmer. “And, yes, I’m going to be talking to the leaders.”

But House Republican floor leader Triston Cole is voting no.

“Everybody should be treated equal, but I am not interested in making any changes at this point in time,” said State Rep. Triston Cole. “It’s unnecessary at this point in time.”

Ultimately, if this effort fails again in the legislature, leaders have not ruled out launching a statewide petition drive to do this.