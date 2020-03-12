Skubick: Move on to ease long voter lines

More information is coming out tonight on those long voting lines seen Tuesday at MSU, the U of M and other college campuses.

Now, a former Republican Secretary of State is talking to 6 News about a long term solution.

The statistics are rather staggering.

Why the Long Lines?

(1) 10,100 Same-Day Registration

(2) 74% Age 29 or Under

(3) 7500 Showed-Up After 4:30

The Bernie Sanders campaign called the long lines an outrage as many students left the line before voting.

“We need to look into that,” said state Sen. Ruth Johnson. “I don’t know what happened.”

Under the same-day registration law, you can not just sign a piece of paper and go vote.

Sen. Johnson says clerks have to check the state’s master voting list to make sure you are not registered in more than one place and then there is a Homeland Security check on top of that.

So no wonder the lines were not moving quickly.

Skubick: “You can’t do that in 30 seconds.”

Sen. Johnson: “It’s very labor-intensive and anytime you have a new law you need to have some readjustments.”

She argues without these security checks some folks could try to vote numerous times at different locations producing voter fraud.

“So it allows gaming of the system,” says the senator. “If you allow gaming of the system, both sides will take advantage of it.”

Her long term solution is to pre-register 16-year-olds to vote when they come in for a driver’s license.

“When they go in they are asked if they would like to register to vote when they turn 18,” explains Sen. Johnson. “This is all about the integrity of the system.”

Look for the senator to introduce this plan soon.