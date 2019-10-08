Skubick: Move to change rules for counselors blocked

The Whitmer administration has dropped its proposal to revamp the scope of practice for some ten thousand Licensed Professional Counselors as state lawmakers are moving legislation to block the administration from doing that.

Last Friday they protested what the Whitmer administration was thinking about doing.

Today they were applauding what the legislature is doing to save their jobs.

It voted to block the implementation of the proposed rules that would put 10,000 Licensed Professional Counselors in the unemployment line.

The state licensing department did not attend today’s House committee meeting to defend a rule changed that would allowed only Ph.Ds the power to diagnose a clients mental health problems thus taking that away from the LPC’s.

“You don’t need a Ph.D to diagnosis,” said laNeisha Murphy, a LCD from Oakland County.

Richard Laske is a LPC from Okemos. “If these rules went into effect it would have a tangible impact on our clients. It would have been catastrophic.”

Skubick: “The impact on patients?”

Laske: “If you take 9000 to 10,000 off the front lines that is ridiculous. It’s a problem that doesn’t need solving.”

Veterans who don’t want to be treated with drugs, which is what the VA does, would be at risk, their lobbyist argues.

“Totally at risk,” claimed VFW lobbyist Mark Sutton. “They would go without care.”

Skubick: “Lives would be at risk?”

Sutton: “Totally lives would be at risk if this fails.”

Rep. Aaron Miller, the sponsor of the legislation to block the state action, says LARA would be wrong to continue pushing these rules.

“They should not do that because it will move the legislature to move quicker to block it.”

And Senator Kurt Vanderwall’s committee has put the blocking legislation on a fast track.

And that Senate action will get applause too, but LARA has decided to scrub the rules now that lawmakers are about to act.