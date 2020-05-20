Skubick: MSU president considers pay cuts, more in face of rising budget deficit

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University is confronting a deficit that could reach close to $400 million over the next two years.

So what are university officials doing about it?

While the folks in Midland struggle with their flood, along the banks of the Red Cedar, MSU officials are facing a flood of their own. Red ink.

In a letter to the university community, President Samuel Stanley Jr lays out the bad news.

He expects a “significant decline” in state aid from the Legislature facing its own $3 billion sea of red ink.

He expects revenue to decline because of empty seats at sporting events and no patrons supporting the performing arts on campus.

He’s also concerned that some students may drop out and some may not enroll.

Which is why the MSU board last week slapped a hold card on tuition and housing costs on campus.

The president foresees a $60 million budget shortfall right now and next year between $150-$300 million leading him to write

“These severe impacts necessitate all of us employed to make financial sacrifices.” MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr

On the table are:

MSU Deficit Ideas

(1) 3% across the board cuts in all university programs

(2) Unpaid furloughs with benefits

(3) Limit ravel and consultants

(4) Campus wide salary reductions

Yet to be decided: will students be back on campus this fall?

The president reports he is under “tremendous pressure” to do that but a study committee is looking into the options that are out there. One of those is to end the fall semester at Thanksgiving so that students don’t go home and bring the virus back to campus after that.

All major decisions that will have a major effect on the Spartan nation one way or the other.