Skubick: New poll shows Biden with lead over Trump in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With new polling results showing Joe Biden with a strong lead in Michigan over Donald Trump, 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is asking if that lead could evaporate as it did for Hillary Clinton when she ran against Mr. Trump in 2016.

Everyone, including pollsters, predicted Hillary Clinton would beat Donald Trump. She did not.

Now comes Joe Biden with the same commanding leader over Mr. Trump. Could Mr. Trump pull this out?

6 News EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn admits anything can happen, but he observes many voters did not like Ms. Clinton, but they like Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has a favorable looked at in the national polls when asked about trustworthiness and all the characteristics you look for in a candidate,” explains Porn.

Sifting though the latest polling data a picture emerges about Donald Trump.

Porn says, “he has really, through his activities, turned people off.”

A key voting sector are independents whom often determine the winner.

Among that group, 77% of the women and 53% of men oppose Mr. Trump while 63% of the independents favor the former vice president.

In the Michigan poll, Mr. Trump is strong in west Michigan, among conservatives and pro-life voters, those between the ages of 35 and 49 and in Macomb County.

But that is not the same coalition he built to win last time.

“That suggests that his base that he had before is starting to erode,” explains Porn. “It’s not just in Michigan but in a number of other states.”

But the president’s supporters argue the polling can change and if the president can declare victory over the coronavirus and if the economy does an about-face, that means this race is not over.