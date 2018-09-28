LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - There is new polling data tonight on the three ballot proposals that will be on the November ballot.

Those poll numbers indicate two of them are positioned to pass.

If the election was held today, voters would approve legalized pot by a 56 to 41 percent margin.

A robust 70 percent say they would also overwhelmingly install some new election reforms, including absentee ballots for everyone.

The proposal to change the way the voting district lines are drawn for Congress is at 48 percent to 32 percent.

Reporter: "Redistricting, very complicated issue."

Pollster Bernie Porn: "Very complicated."

The proposal seeks to end the gerrymandering of legislative districts and 6 News pollster Bernie Porn says undecided Democrats could pass this change.

"Among the undecideds you've got four out of ten are Democrats and Democrats have overwhelming supported it," said Porn.

While it looks like the pot issue will pass, some older voters are moving away from that.

And if the young voters stay home, Porn says, "Younger voters show up? 80 percent will vote yes. Older votes are moving slightly against it."

And if fails if kids say home?

"If they don't show up it could be close and lose," says Porn.

The voting reform bill, including straight ticket voting, had 70 percent of the Republicans voting "yes" but it's down to 56 percent but that's not enough to kill this.

Reporter: "So Republicans don't like it but there are enough others to pass it?

Porn: "Yeah."

