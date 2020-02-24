Skubick: New poll shows Sanders leads Democrats as MI Primary nears

Just as he did in 2016, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has a comfortable 9-point lead in the Michigan March 10th Democratic presidential primary.

Front-runner Bernie Sanders, with 25%, beats former vice president Joe Biden with 16%.

Mr. Sanders beats newcomer billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s 13%.

He beats fellow U.S Senator Elizabeth Warren, who sets at 13%.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg gets 11% of the vote.

And finishing last in the Michigan Democratic presidential nomination primary is U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar with 8%, or 17 points in back of the front runner.

As the candidates prepare for tomorrow night’s debate at 8 pm here on WLNS TV 6, the latest polling data reveals that with voters 18-29, Bernie Sanders has a whopping lead with 55% of that vote.

Elizabeth Warren is next but at 13%.

On the other end of the age spectrum Mike Bloomberg, with 26%, wins the over-65 vote with Joe Biden finishing second at 22%.

35% of the African-American vote in Michigan goes to Mr. Biden with Mr. Sanders second at 19%.

Mr. Sanders has 27% of the male vote and 26% of the female vote and 27% of the white vote.

In the head-to-head in Michigan, Mr. Sanders, with 48% beats incumbent Pres. Donald Trump by seven points.

In the poll, Mr. Buttigieg beats President Trump by six points.

Mr. Biden wins by 4 points but that is within the margin of error and the two female candidates beat Mr. Trump by three points but that is within the margin of error, which means its basically a tie.

And the University of Wisconsin survey reveals 66% of the voters in Michigan are ready to elect a female president.