Skubick: New state school superintendent speaks out on student safety

The state’s new school superintendent does not agree with a school safety coalition on the need for law enforcement officers in every school.

On the first day of school while the students are gearing up for new classes, new teachers and old friends, Dr. Mike Rice, the new state school superintendent, is finishing his first month in office and like most educators he has school safety on his mind.

Michigan has not experienced any mass shootings in schools and to prevent that, a school safety coalition two years ago composed of sheriffs, prosecutors and other law enforcement officials asked lawmakers to hire school resource officers.

Dr. Mike Rice does not favor placing officers in every school except high schools.

“No, I don’t think that we need officers in grade school, middle schools,” said the superintendent. “I do believe there is value in having school security in high schools and depending on what the local school communities believe for other schools.”

And, while a handful of schools have banned the open carry of weapons in schools, Dr. Rice is uncomfortable with any guns in any school.

“I am uncomfortable with citizens being able to carry concealed weapons in schools. I don’t think they should carry in schools, in bars, in stadiums churches, synagogues. There should be places where we park our weapons at the door.”

On another front, when Dr. Rice spoke last June about the lack of a school aid budget from the state, he felt it was no big deal.

But now, with 157 school districts unable to settle their new contracts with teachers because they don’t know how much money they will get from the state, Dr. Rice has changed his stance.

“It is a bigger deal now and it’s time that the budget negotiations get wrapped up that our schools are able to move forward with some clear knowledge on what they have financially.”

The legislative leaders say they will finish the school aid budget and the rest of state spending before the October first deadline.