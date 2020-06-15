Skubick: No budget cuts for Michigan’s students…yet

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Here’s a good news bad news story for the state’s 1.5 million school students.

They won’t be cut this year but next year is a whole other story.

Michigan school districts were facing a whopping $750 per pupil cut, but the big three are moving not to cut the school boards right now.

“They are glad that i’ts not happening now,” said Don Wotruba of the Michigan School Boards.

But the school boards know that next year-next year-.minus a federal bailout, that’s when the cuts hit the schools.

“I think this task is so daunting that as much as they can appreciate not having a cut in this year, the shortfall doesn’t go away,” explained Wotruba. “Then the question is probably that means is a cut next year even bigger?”

Most schools can struggle through one year of cuts by using their rainy day funds, but not all districts have enough money in the fund to weather the economic gale winds.

“This will probably force the largest number of districts we’ve ever seen into a deficit situation,” adds Wotruba. “Meaning that are not only operating in the red in the current year but their overall budget will be there. It’s going to wreak havoc on school districts.”

And on top it could cost another $1.7 million to pay for keeping the schools safe from the virus.

“If you can only have 25% on the bus, then you are going to need more buses and bus drivers,” says Dave Martell. “The cleaning will take more people and more product. Classrooms will be smaller and we have to do double runs of buses.”

He thinks without federal help it could take another two years or more before districts return to financial stability, which they don’t have now.