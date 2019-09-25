Skubick: No fault car insurance rally at the capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 3000 protesters marched on the state capitol today demanding changes to the states no fault car insurance law.

The demonstrators are angry and afraid that they will be losing the car accident health care coverage they need to survive.

