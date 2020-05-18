Skubick: Northern MI businesses roll out welcome mat after “Stay Home” restrictions eased

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has moved to Stage Four of the state’s economic recovery, impacting the Traverse City region and the entire Upper Peninsula.

“Starting Friday at 12:00, 1:00 a.m., to be exact, people in those regions can reopen retail businesses, restaurants and bars with limited seating,” announced Gov. Whitmer. “So this is a new way of dining. But we’re going to be very careful and we’re going to engage slowly.”

Upper Peninsula bars and restaurants and those in the Traverse City region can re-open this holiday weekend with limited seating along with masks and social distancing.

“This is not a wholesale re-engagement of indoor dining. This is a step forward,” added the governor.

So you are wondering why do those regions get a step forward while the rest of the state watches with envy? It’s all about their virus numbers, as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical officer, explains.

“Both of those regions, as the governor mentioned, have sustained a low incidence of cases per day. We’ve seen a steady decrease in positivity rates for tests that have been completed, and they have a low average number of deaths each day.”

As you might imagine, the local officials in those areas are ecstatic, in effect saying, come on up.

Enjoy Traverse City. Come enjoy Petoskey, Harbor Springs, Ludington. All the areas that we all love along the coast. But please be mindful that we’re small towns with limited abilities to take care of you if you should get sick,” said Traverse City mayor James Carruthers.

While the mayor was inviting everyone to come up, the governor had a different, more sobering, message.

“Don’t descend on Traverse City from all regions of the state.”

Republicans, such as Senate leader Mike Shirkey, complained they have been telling the governor for weeks to do this and to trust the citizens that they will be careful. “It’s better late than never,” he tells the governor.

Whitmer hints that other regions may get some good news later this week but a wholesale reopening of southeast Michigan or even mid-Michigan does not appear to be in the governor’s holiday cards at this read.