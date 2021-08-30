Skubick: “Only matter of time” until Governor orders masks for schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Vice President of the State Board of Education believes it is only a matter of time before the governor will be forced to order masks in every state school, and if and when that happens, Dr. Pamela Pugh is predicting civil unrest.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reports that even though she has not issued a mandatory school mask program for every school, her office indicates that over 50% of all school kids will go to schools where mandatory masking is required in six of the state’s largest counties. Ingham is not one of them

The number of Delta variant cases are pushing some hospitals to the limits and a new Covid surge is expected to peak just weeks after all schools reopen this fall.

The Democratic Vice President of the state board predicts it’s only a matter of time before the governor will have to make masks mandatory in all schools.

“It’s a matter of time. You will lose lives and some children will become orphans.”

Dr. Pugh has another prediction if a mandatory mask order is implemented, she thinks there will be civil unrest.

“There would still be the threat of violence and many of those threats have been very credible, but at the same time, we also know that we would have fewer children who are contracting the disease and spreading it even more in our communities.”

The Genesee County Sheriffs Office is investing a death threat against the public health director who imposed mandatory masks

Recently Dr. Pugh reports what happened when she was going to a pro-mask rally in Macomb County.

“When I was asked to go to Macomb County, I was told that i would probably need some security to go with [me]. So I paid for someone to go with me for security.”

Currently just over 170 school districts have ordered masks, but that leaves about 400 that so far have not.