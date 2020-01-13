Skubick: Petition drive backing LGBTQ civil rights set to launch

A former state lawmaker is refuting some of the claims being made by the LGBTQ community, which is preparing to push a petition drive to include them under the state’s civil rights law.

So what is the status on the effort that could give you a chance to decide this issue?

The gay community has been waiting 37 years for Michigan lawmakers to include them under the state’s civil rights law.

Now a petition drive will be launched to ask lawmakers to do it.

Trevor Thomas is co-chair of the Michigan Fair and Equal Coalition, composed of business leaders, labor, the philanthropic community and some Republicans hoping to convince the Republican lawmakers to say “yes”.

But two Republican leaders, Sen. Mike Shirkey and Speaker Rep. Lee Chatfield, have steadfastly said “no”.

They want to include in this debate so-called religious freedom language and Mr. Thomas argues a person can “maintain their individually held beliefs”.

But a cake baker who does not want to sell his product to a gay couple getting married could not say no.

Skubick: “The Republican leaders will say that’s a deal breaker.”

Thomas: “It still deeply respects the deeply held religious beliefs.”

Mr. Thomas reports 80% of the voters believe its illegal to fire or evict a gay person from their job or home.

When asked if firings or evictions really are happening, Thomas said, “we would love to have a discussion with anyone who questions that.”

Former Republican Rep. Gary Glenn questions that and rejects the group’s polling data that says 77% of the voters support the gay community on this issue.

Mr. Glenn argues the question was slanted to get that misleading response.

The Catholic Church does not embrace homosexuality.

Thomas: “As a Catholic person there’s a compelling argument.”

Skubick: “Last time I checked the Pope was a “no” vote.”

Thomas: “But the Pope does not encourage firing someone for who they are.”

The petition language will go to the State Board of Canvassers soon.

Then the petition drive begins and, if successful, if lawmakers don’t approve it, you could vote on it in November.