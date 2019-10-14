Skubick: Plans for State Capitol welcome center scaled back

A new scaled-down $40 million welcoming center in back of the State Capitol is moving toward shovels in the ground.

The State Capitol Building Commission is giving the green light to a project that appears on a fast track.

Each year school kids and tourists inundate the State Capitol building but in another 18 months or so they will enter the building through a new 35,000 square foot welcoming center.

It will be constructed on the north side of the Capitol, underground, just off Ottawa Street.

When completed, it will have conference rooms, exhibits, a school bus drop off, and a tunnel into the Capitol building itself.

“The Capitol building has 200,000 students every year and the wear and tear is noticeable,” explained Gary Randall of the Capitol Commission. “We need to do something to bring the students into a safe setting and let them roam around the building in an orderly fashion.”

Originally the legislature approved an additional $15 million dollars for an auditorium, bringing the total cost to $55 million.

But the governor vetoed the $15 million, which forced the Capitol Commission to redraw the plans, eliminating the auditorium, and bringing the project in at $40 million.

Randall adds, “It is not the grandiose original proposal but this new one is very good and has more utility.”

The commission needs approval from the Department of Management and Budget which will sell the bonds to begin the project.

Commissioner John Truscott has talked to the department director and expects support from her.

“I think it’s a go in a couple of weeks,” said Truscott. “We need to get everything logically explained to DMB but we’ll get there.”