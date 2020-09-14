Skubick: Poll shows Gov. Whitmer’s approval rating climbing

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing on Aug. 19, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s public support has made a 16-point turnaround from the beginning of the year and before the COVID-19 crisis hit the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer walked into the Michigan House chambers last January coming off a rough first year in office.

Her “fix the roads” package was deader than a doornail and her job approval rating was 43% and her negative job rating was at 36%.

Not exactly a great way to start the new year.

Then 42 days later this happened: “I have declared a state of emergency across the state to slow the spread of the virus and protect families,” said Gov. Whitmer in March.

She revealed the first virus case in the state which has now mushroomed to over 110,000 with over 6500 deaths.

Pollster Richard Czuba’s latest numbers show 61% of the public believes the governor is doing a good job on the COVID-19 front despite strong criticism from the two Republican legislative leaders that she has abused her executive authority and criticism from the president at her conduct.

Driven by her conduct on COVID-19, now instead of a 43% plus rating, it’s 59% and the governor’s popularity with certain voting groups is well into the 60% range.

65% of the women give the governor high marks compared to 52% of the men.

62% of independent voters agree with Whitmer’s actions and 61% of the state’s senior citizens approve of her performance.

African-Americans support her with a 97% vote of confidence compared to 52% for white voters.

The governor has not declared victory over the virus but she is upbeat about where Michigan stands.

“We are far above other states like Florida and Texas and our plan is working,” the governor insists.

And a majority appears to agree.