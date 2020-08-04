Skubick: Poll shows people split on returning kids to classrooms

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is new polling on where Michigan residents stand on sending their kids back to school.

And a rather surprising number on those who think the state should return to a lock-down status to fight COVID-19.

Go back to school or keep the kids home?

Or do a little bit of both?

The state is evenly split.

31% of the people polled want schools returned to full time.

Another 31% believe the kids should stay home

Then there’s 29% who think we should do a little of both on a rotating basis.

A key element in this back and forth debate are the teachers.

If the kids come back, will the teachers join them? It’s a huge unanswered question.

The poll for “Progress Michigan” shows, by a 74%-20% margin, citizens favor wearing masks.

And 45% believe it is time to return to a locked-down strategy to combat COVID-19 while 43% oppose that.

On efforts to erase some of the governor’s emergency authority only 33% support that petition drive while 50% think the governor should keep that power.

And in the head to head as to whom is doing a better job fighting the virus Governor Whitmer beats President Trump by 18 points, 55% to 37%.