Skubick: Poll shows race for White House is a dead heat in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The race for president in Mid-Michigan is a statistical dead heat between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

And the two are tied with an important voting block, women over the age of 50.

While Joe Biden is at 50% and President Trump is at 40%, once you get into the data behind those numbers, in some instances the race is a statistical dead heat.

The two are tied among men and women over 50 years old, a key voting demographic.

They are tied with independent men but with independent women Mr. Biden has a 13 point lead.

They are tied for voters with a post high school education.

And tied in vote-rich Oakland County and also tied in mid-Michigan.

It is Trump country up north as the president enjoys about a 15 to 19 point advantage, while Mr. Biden has a 76 point lead in Detroit and a 27 point lead in Grand Rapids.

But they split the white vote almost right down the middle.

Bottom line? With so many voting blocks tied, Michigan is not a slam dunk for either candidate at this read.