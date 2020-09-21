Skubick: Pollster says Trump absentee voting tactics could backfire

President Donald Trump wraps up his speech at a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – While President Donald Trump continues to talk about Democrats using the absentee voting system to tilt the election, a noted pollster and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are checking in with 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick on what that means.

Skubick: “If Donald Trump loses the election will he do everything he can not to leave office?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask Donald Trump that question.”

Skubick: “What does your gut tell you, governor?”

Gov. Whitmer: “It appears groundwork is being laid to call into question the integrity of the election.”

Both sides are accusing each other of trying to tilt the election.

And the president has focused on absentee voting, in particular, suggesting Democrats could rig the vote count in their favor.

Gov. Whitmer, here for the first time, outlines her fears about what Mr. Trump is doing.

“The question about the impact of the postal service, the talk about whether count comes in on election day and what he is willing to do if he loses all this. The strategy that he is weighing is one that seeks to undermine what the outcome of the election is if he doesn’t like the outcome.”

We asked the Trump campaign for a response but got none but meanwhile, the president has not dropped his attacks on absentee voting hoping to depress the vote or challenge it after the election.

But national pollster Richard Czuba suggests the strategy is backfiring and motivating anti-Trump voters to show up to vote.

Four years ago the motivation figure for some Democrats to vote for Hillary Clinton was buried at about 5%.

Czuba says it’s now at 9.8% on a ten point scale.

“The motivation is far too high in this state for the ant–Trump voter to be depressed because of anything Donald Trump is saying. In fact, overtime Donald Trump says something that is incendiary about the election absentee votes, it jacks up motivation even higher.”

Mr. Czuba contends these attacks are the biggest strategic blunder he has ever seen.

Obviously the Trump camp would disagree.