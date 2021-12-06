Skubick: Pro-gun control lobby to introduce legislation in MI Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Look for the pro-gun control lobby to introduce new legislation this week aimed at reducing gun violence in schools. This comes, of course, in the wake of the four student deaths at Oxford High School last week.

The Senate GOP leader Mike Shirkey reportedly told Senator Rosemary Bayer (D-Oakland County) before COVID-19 struck that he would allow a committee hearing on gun control legislation.

If indeed there was such a pledge, it would be a break through for the gun control lobby.

A committee hearing doesn’t guarantee the votes will be there, but at least there is a chance to bring public pressure to bare on some Republicans to vote yes.

“I don’t think we’re going to do it on our own, to put forth a compromise, without public pressure from the outside helping them to understand – not me telling them – that the people really want to do this,” said Bayer.

Sen. Bayer has a host of new proposals coming up, but placing metal detectors in schools is not on her agenda.

“We need less guns in high schools, not metal detectors that turn schools into prisons and military zones,” said Bayer.

What she does favor is forcing firearms buyers to sign a document promising to keep their weapons away from young children and she wants to limit magazines to 10 bullets.

“There is proven evidence in other states, it reduces accidents, it reduces intentional violence by guns and it reduces suicides,” she said.

But the Democratic senator knows that Republican Shirkey does not want his caucus to vote yes on these gun control measures.

Yet, the senator believes she has some GOP tacit support. More than five GOP senators have thrown their tentative support behind her proposal, Bayer claims.