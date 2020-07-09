Skubick: Question of wearing masks looms for Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Push is coming to shove on the issue of wearing masks in order to curtail the spread of the virus within this state, the people, some who are not wearing their mask, are pushing the governor.

And the governor’s about to shove back.

The question is how far and hard does she shove? It’s a delicate line that the governor has to watch.

She clearly wants people to mask up and clearly a lot of people are not, and she’s getting drives from the business community.

That they’re the ones that are trying to enforce this thing.

And frankly, they want the governor to help for their clerks, the store clerks at the front door, or who are confronting, or being confronted by customers who are unhappy about the master requirement.

And yet these businesses are also asking for tougher rules so that they can point to it and say, this is the law of the land.

So the governor says she will do something. She hasn’t disclosed what it is, but the fine line is this: You don’t want to go out and arrest people because there might be a public pushback for doing that.

But if you issue tickets, that probably would be okay. But the governor doesn’t want to do that, either.

So where is the shoving going to come from? We’ll just have to wait and see, but the governor’s not taking this lying down because she knows if you put on the mask, the virus loses.

And right now, the virus is winning here.