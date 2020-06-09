Skubick: Questions arise over COVID-19 and early prison releases in state

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – To avoid the spread of COVID-19 behind prison walls, the governor has asked the Corrections Department to release inmates who are nonviolent and have served their minimum sentences.

But one Republican senator opposes the move.

Since March 23, the Corrections Department has paroled, on average, 190 inmates a week for a total of some 2,298 inmates as the governor seeks to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus behind prison walls.

“Why are you letting them go?,” asks Sen. Peter Lucido. “Why didn’t you come up with options and alternatives? Why didn’t you engage the legislature?

The governor turned this assignment over to her corrections director Heidi Washington who started with a list of 4,000 potential parolees.

They started with elderly and sick inmates and when they were released they move to others who had served their minimum sentence.

Senator Lucido says the parole board did not do a deep dive into each case and basically “rubber stamped” the paroles.

“If you’re worried about the virus and spreading in the prison you should have done something before you made that attempt and start putting people on the streets,” said Sen. Lucido. “She should have met with the Prosecutors Association of Michigan and ask them about the victims.”

The director’s office says, “The parole board has reviewed each case, interviewed the prisoners, talked to victims…there is no rubber stamp.”

Former Republican Speaker of the Michigan House Craig DeRoche, who works for a prisoners rights organization, defends the governor’s decision saying being exposed to the virus after they have been punished once is going “beyond what they did.” and he notes the president’s attorney general William Barr has the same parole program underway at the national level as well.