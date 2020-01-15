Skubick: Questions asked about state’s handling of green ooze near Detroit

The state’s environmental director is telling 6 News she doesn’t know if the green ooze flowing out a contaminated business in Madison Heights will eventually find its way into Lake St. Claire and she is telling 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick she can’t promise it won’t happen.

There was a hearing at the State Capitol today on the state’s tardy response to all this.

It started on Gov. Jennifer Granholm’s watch. It continued during the eight years of Gov. Rick Snyder and now it’s the problem for the new Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

We’re talking about the chemically contaminated chemical cocktail flowing onto the I-696 freeway in Madison Heights from a now-abandoned shop.

The state has been dealing with the owner and the mess since 1993.

“Every time I talk to the department or other officials, they tell me this was an extraordinary bad actor and this is not typical,” said Oakland County State Senator Jeremy Moss. “Then why wasn’t our response extraordinary? Why wasn’t our response more than send him a fine and wait for him to respond?”

The governor’s new environmental director told this committee she is disappointed over the state’s conduct that she wants to correct.

“I’m disappointed we are here,” said state Environmental Director Liesl Clark. “I’m disappointed this has gone on for decades. I’m disappointed at multiple steps in the process, but I’m looking forward.”

But while the director is looking forward, lawmakers and local officials are looking back.

While the Madison Heights city manager has faith in the state, she claims she is stuck with this contamination problem because in part, the EPA reneged on a promise after a $1.5 million clear up.

Skubick: “Did the state put your people at risk?”

March: “I would have to say yes by not having regular inspections and being aware at the state level definitely. We had an EPA report that they would monitor the sight and it didn’t happen.”

Since December 20, the environmental director reports the state is now on top of this.

But one of the questions she can not answer is this: The ooze is infiltrating the groundwater and while there is no threat to the municipal water supply for the residents, she does not know if the PFAs and other chemicals will find its way into Lake St. Clair which is a drinking water source.

Skubick: “That stuff could get into Lake St. Clair.”

Clark: “What I can say is what we are analyzing now is what the levels are out there and how that travels. I don’t have all that in front of me but our team is working on it.”

Skubick: “Can you promise it won’t end up there?”

Clark: “I can’t promise anything, Tim.”

More hearings are planned to prevent a repeat in other parts of the state.