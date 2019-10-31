Skubick: “Raise The Age” bills signed by governor

The next time a 17 year old juvenile commits a non-violent crime, he or she can not be tried as an adult.

The governor signed the so-called “Raise the Age” legislation which signals an end to the previous notion that if you locked up enough bad guys, the streets would be safer.

This Michigan Legislature is not the same legislature that in the 1970 and 80s had a different take on how to deal with juvenile crime.

The notion was if they did the crime, they did the time as an adult.

Former lawmaker Joe Haveman explains, “The paradigm shifted. I think you are making the streets safer by doing these kinds of things.”

With the governor’s signature, there is a new attitude that trying 17 year olds as adults is wrong for them, right for society and too costly to boot.

As a defense lawyer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel saw 17 year olds in the judicial system this way.

“Seeing a child totally terrified, not understanding the process, not having the capacity to understand what’s happening to them.”

Brianna Moore was one of those 17 year olds.

She was arrested and charged with assault and battery for being in a scuffle in a local mall.

“Scary, frightening, uncertainty,” Moore described the experience. “You know it was bad but 15 years later it keeps coming back.

She is now successful in a job but wishes she had been given rehabilitation services rather than probation for a year.

Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist notes there was discrimination in play under the old law.

“Young people of color in Michigan make up 23% of the population of 17 year olds,” said Gilchrist. “But they make up 54% of 17 year olds in our correctional system.

These two lawmakers are willing to consider legislation that would order the courts to considering re-sentencing those 17 years olds now in prison under the old law, not to eliminate their convictions but reduce time behind bars.

“I’d love to say that, yes'” said Sen. Peter Lucido. “It’s already possible but getting the members on board on this is a whole different chore.”

The governor obviously supports the new law but could not talk about it.

“I’ve obviously lost my voice,” rasped the governor.

But she hopes some young lives are not lost as a result of this law.