Skubick: Reaction continues to Pres. Trump’s verbal battle with 4 members of Congress

In the wake of the continuing verbal despite between President Trump and four Democratic female members of Congress, including one from Detroit, some, but not all, of the Michigan members of Congress are reacting to the Presidents comments.

The president is deep in the middle of yet another tweet war of words.

This time four female Democratic members of Congress who have been highly critical of his immigration policies.

Detroit Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib is no stranger to tweet battles with the president.

In his tweet he apparently assumed the four women were born in foreign countries as he advised them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Three of the women were born in the United States.

While only a handful of Republicans have commented on the flap, the Michigan delegation is different.

Republican Bill Huizenga from west Michigan called for an end to “the personal character assassinations.”

Macomb County Republican Paul Mitchel offers, “these comments are beneath our leader.”

West Michigan Republican Fred Upton with, “all Americans should” be against rhetoric like that.

Former Republican and current congressman Justin Amash feels the comments were “racist and disgusting”.

Among the Democrats Senator Gary Peters, Rep. Dan Kildee, Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Rep. Debbie Dingell, and local Rep. Elissa Slotkin were highly critical with Ms. Sltokin calling the remarks “fundamentally un-American.”

So far Rep. Tim Walberg and Rep. John Moolenar have not reacted to Mr. Trump’s comments.