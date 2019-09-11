Skubick: “Red Flag” legislation stalls in Capitol

In the wake of the recent rash of mass shootings, there were hopes that the so-called Red Flag legislation would get a hearing.

But now it appears the hearing is on hold as the sponsor tries to salvage the proposal.

Pro-gun demonstrators this week strongly denounced the so-called Red Flag proposal that would allow the courts to order the confiscation of weapons from persons who could harm themselves or others.

Democratic lawmakers have been trying for five years to get a hearing on the proposal.

And in the wake of the recent shootings in Texas and Ohio, there was the hope that the Republican chair of the House Judiciary Committee who at least hold that hearing. but he recently reported

“There is not the support on the committee so there will be no hearing,” explained Rep. Graham Filler. “There is no sense holding a hearing to watch it go down.”

When rep. Robert Wittenberg heard that, he asked for a meeting with Rep. Filler with this message: “I’m willing to make some changes.”

The representative says in other states the Red Flag laws have saved lives from more gun violence and he’s trying to find a compromise that will not gut his proposal.

Assuming he and Mr. filler find that middle ground, getting a hearing is one thing, but getting it passed in a legislature that has a history of listening to these gunowners will be a tough sell, even though Mr. Wittenberg argues, “it’s amazing how many lives are being saved.”