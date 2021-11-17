Skubick: Redistricting committee receiving praise and backlash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan voters said they did not want any more gerrymandering of voting districts in the state, so a bipartisan commission was created to re-line districts that give each party a chance at winning.

Nancy Wang leads the group that pushed for the commission and she is pleased with the product of the commission’s work.

“I don’t see that there has been any attempt to draw ay lines to give one party or the other any political advantage over another,” said Wang. “I’m really happy with the amount of public input that it’s gotten.”

Two senators are not happy with the secret meeting the commission held the other day, having legislation ready to stop the commission from doing that again.

“It’s also important that the public not even have the appearance of things happening in secret,” said Democratic State Senator Jeff Irwin.

Redistricting Commissioner Rebecca Szetelar said that she believed the commission did nothing wrong and asserted that no decisions were made in those closed-door meetings

Sen. Irwin argues the commission’s conduct could be used by any groups that would like to kill the commission’s final decision.

“They’re going to try and sue the commission and get the courts to draw the lines and redraw the line in their political interest,” said Irwin.

The commission will hold its last public hearing tomorrow in Ann Arbor.