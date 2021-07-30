SKUBICK: Remembering Senator Carl Levin

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Thursday, the Levin Center announced that Michigan’s longest-serving US Senator Carl Levin had died at the age of 87.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick says covering him for 36 years was an honor, and he was a man who stood for integrity.

“You knew this guy was honest,” said Skubick. “You knew he was doing the best that he could.”

You can view Skubick’s full statements on Senator Levin in the video above.

First elected to the Senate in 1978, Levin represented Michigan longer than any other senator, targeting tax shelters, supporting manufacturing jobs, and pushing for military funding. His tenure was a testament to voters’ approval of the slightly rumpled, down-to-earth Detroit native whom Time magazine ranked among the nation’s 10 best senators in 2006.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Debbie Stabenow, and other Michigan political leaders also released statements on Levins’ passing. You can read those below.

“Senator Carl Levin was a champion for Michigan. His 36 year tenure in the United States Senate, the longest in state history, was marked by a tireless commitment to our auto industry, Great Lakes, and men and women in uniform. Carl paved the way for a safer planet, helped pass several nuclear weapons and missile treaties, and spoke out courageously against entering the war in Iraq. He made Michigan a safer and better place for our families, securing funds to create the Detroit Riverwalk and writing the bill that established Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park. Carl would often wear his glasses on the tip of his nose, but he saw the best in us. He saw what we were capable of when we came to the table as Michiganders, as Americans, to get things done. Carl devoted his life to public service, and it us up to us to follow his example. My thoughts are with his family, many of whom are lifelong public servants, including his brother, former Congressman Sander Levin and his nephew, Congressman Andy Levin. Carl, we miss you.” -Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“The world lost a giant today, and I lost a personal hero. Senator Levin’s decades-long dedication to representing the people of Michigan set a bar few elected officials will ever meet. His no-nonsense, brutally honest approach to politics is what gained him respect across the aisle. I greatly admired his unwavering commitment to doing what was right – even if it wasn’t easy – and his passionate approach to understanding every single issue he voted on. We all could learn a great deal from his service. My thoughts are with his loved ones. There will never be another Carl Levin.” -Attorney General Dana Nessel

“Senator Levin served the people of Michigan for many years and he devoted his life to service. He was held in high-regard by Republicans and Democrats, and he will be long-remembered for many achievements, including his strong oversight of the federal government. My prayers today are with my colleague Andy Levin and the entire Levin family as they mourn their loss and celebrate Senator Levin’s legacy of accomplishments.” Rep. John Moolenaar, Michigan District 4

“Senator Levin was one of the finest leaders to have ever served the State of Michigan and our country.

“When I first began serving in Congress, I would often seek Senator Levin’s advice. His guidance was especially important to me as I succeeded him in the United States Senate. He was not only a mentor – he was a personal friend, who I looked up to as an extraordinary public servant. Senator Levin would always extend his hand to get things done for the betterment of our country – and today’s Congress would do well to follow his example of commonsense problem-solving. “As Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Levin focused on ensuring our military was equipped to address growing threats. As Chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, he held those in positions of authority accountable – especially those responsible for the Wall Street collapse and the ensuing economic recession. “And – at his core – Senator Levin was a Michigan man, through and through. From his days on the Detroit City Council to the halls of the United States Senate, Senator Levin always had the well-being of Michiganders on his mind. He was a leader of unmatched character, principled leadership and integrity who will be remembered for his devotion to his family, our state and our country — and whose incredible impact was equaled by his humility. “Colleen and I extend our deepest condolences to his loving wife Barbara, his daughters Kate, Laura, and Erica, his brother Sandy and to the entire Levin family.” U.S. Senator Gary Peters