Skubick: Republican state lawmakers call for closer look at implicit bias mandate

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan on June 1, 2020, as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Senate Republican leader and the House Republican Speaker have wasted little time denouncing the governor’s decision to require an implicit bias course for every health care profession in the state as a requisite for obtaining a state license.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan’s chief medical officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Governor Gretchen Whitmer all believe there is an implicit racial bias baked into the health care system that discriminates against minorities, producing unequal health care for them.

In making the announcement, Whitmer said, “the evidence shows that training for implicit bias can make a positive difference. So today we’re taking action to improve racial equality across the Michigan health care system.”

What bias? wonders Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey. He wants to see the governor’s evidence before he concedes there is a problem.

“Yes, I was rather disappointed at how abrasive and aggressive it was coming from not just the governor but from Dr. Khaldun and Lt. Governor Gilchrist,” said Sen. Shirkey during a recent WJR radio interview in Detroit. “I’m categorically rejecting the notion that this is some key problem in this area. Let’s not begin when we assume there is a bias or prejudice.”

“So I’ve spoken to many of them personally,” explained Speaker Rep. Lee Chatfield. “They were offended by the recent order and resent being treated by the governor that they are being called racists.”

But the Michigan State Medical Society representing doctors seems to disagree with Mr. Shirkey as it supports this training to address implicit bias in doctors’ perceptions, words and actions.

And for the last two years, the University of Michigan medical school has added this course to its curriculum.

“Implicit bias is not a statement of what’s in someone’s heart or someone’s head,” insists Gov. Whitmer. “It’s called implicit bias. It was not a characterization of the incredible men and women who go into health care.”