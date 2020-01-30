Skubick: Republicans bring the heat after Whitmer State of the State road plan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered it last night and today the State Transportation Commission approved the sale of bonds to fix the roads.

Now, as we learn from 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, not many of the outstate Michigan highways will share in the $3.5 billion influx of money and those officials are not happy.

“The proposal that has come forth at this time leaves local road agencies in the dust,” claimed Denise Donohue, CEO of the County Road Association.

Here’s what the outstate road officials don’t like now that the Transportation Commission has approved the governor’s road bonding sale.

The governor told those officials and outstate Republicans last night she was not fixing local roads with the lion’s share of the bonding funds, some $2.6 billion, going into southeast Michigan for freeways and roads and bridges.

“We’ve seen since Day One with this administration that there is no concern to take care of rural michigan,” said House Speaker Rep. Lee Chatfield. “Because this is not something that’s seen in southeast and southwest Michigan and she needs to look out for northern Michigan as well and we’re going to do that.”

And the governor welcomes any Republican plan that provides money for a long-term comprehensive road fix which would include local roads.

But she apparently is not interested in offering another plan of her own.

Skubick: “You are saying you won’t present a long term solution to the road problem?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I did it a year ago. We’re going to move forward with the plan until the legislature eventually comes to the table with a solution.”

Skubick: “So you will not offer another comprehensive plan?”

Gov. Whitmer: “I put one on the table last year and nothing happened.”

The two Republican leaders are tired of the governor suggesting they never offered her a plan last year.

“She continues to repeat that we’ve never been serious about roads, that we’ve never presented plans or options,” insists Sen. Mike Shirkey. “That is just flat out wrong. She may not like them.”

The two Republican leaders are willing to talk to the governor again but, in the meantime, the governor is advising outstate residents that if they want their local roads fixed, don’t call her.

“When they are frustrated about the local roads, I’ve encouraged them to call their legislator.”

While she and the Republican leaders continue their talk, some 49 projects in populated areas will see dirt move starting this spring, while the outstate folks will ask: what about us?