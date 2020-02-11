Skubick: Road funding commercials air while Whitmer critics fume

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is taking some criticism for using unreported campaign contributions to run some TV commercials that some say looks like a re-election campaign spot for her.

The commercial shows lousy roads and then blames the legislature for road blocking the governor’s road fix idea.

It also features the governor promoting her $3.5 billion bonding plan to fix some of the roads now.

But GOP senator Ken Horn observes, “I’ve never seen anybody sell a bonding plan with super PAC money.”

The Republican state senator adds, “it looks a lot like a campaign commercial so I’m not sure how the people will respond to it. My people are saying, is she really trying to sell the fact that we are borrowing money?”

And he thinks the only thing missing is, “I’m the governor and I endorse this commercial.”

The governor has raised a six-figure budget to explain her proposal, as she puts it. The money is from unnamed special interest groups that want to build more roads.

For those Republicans who might criticize the governor for using so-called dark money to make her pitch, Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr. comes to the the governor’s defense, saying, “literally those upstairs who have gutted most of the campaign finance laws for dark money to be spent on unlimited corporate money without tracking it whatsoever, criticizing someone else, that’s great. That’s rich.”

On the criticism that the governor is appearing in a thinly disguised reelection commercial, Sen. Irwin argues, President Trump had his own commercial last week.

“The party of dark money. Don, Don the Con, the president who used the State of the Union as a presidential campaign commercial.”

On the Republican charge that this is a pre-2022 reelection commercial, Sen. Hertel has one last comment.

“I’m sorry. Is that a criticism?”