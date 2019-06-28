Skubick: Schuette breaks silence on Flint water probe

Former Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette has broken a 7-month silence to defend his handling of the Flint water crisis investigation.

The new Democratic attorney general has basically said Mr. Schuette and company botched the probe.

Ever since he lost the election for governor, Bill Schuette has been on a self-imposed radio silence until now.

With the Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel strongly criticizing Mr. Schuette handling of the Flint water probe, he is striking back on those charges of unprofessional conduct and using the issue for his own political gain.

“It’s just not true. It’s bogus and it’s false,” claims Schuette.

The current attorney general fired the team that Mr. Schuette assembled to conduct the investigation that Dana Nessel says left out a ton of potential evidence and the only way to get a fair probe of what went wrong is to start from scratch.

“The investigation in Flint was done with professionalism with a painstakingly review of every charge,” insists Schuette.

Without naming names, Mr. Schuette observes that nobody is compelling about the cost or the viability of his investigations of former MSU Doctor Larry Nassar nor his probe of sexual abuse charges in the Catholic Church

but Flint, he says, is different.

“I think it is outrageous, this bias toward Flint is being exhibited,” says the former attorney general. “I’m talking about the voices out there who are critical of the Flint investigation.”

Mr. Schuette’s critics contend he never investigated the McLaren Hospital in Flint concerning Legionnaire’s disease.

Skubick: “You were so concerned about those 12 people, did you investigate McLaren?”

Schuette: “We had a thorough investigation on a broad variety of topics from top to bottom.”

Skubick: “Of McLaren?”

Skubick: “I’m not going to get into the specifics.”

Mr. Schuette says he is proud of the probe he conducted.