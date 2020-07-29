Skubick: Secretary of State warning about election result delays

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan voters who are accustomed to getting the final election results soon after the polls close may have to wait several days this year for that to happen.



Here’s the problem. during this pandemic, voters who would rather stay home rather than take a chance by going in persons to the polls are using the absentee ballot to vote instead.



Local clerks are bracing themselves for several million absentee ballots but under current state law the clerks can’t start to count them until the morning off the election.



Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has asked the GOP legislature to allow the clerks to count absentee ballot before election day. So far the Republicans have refused.



Consequently, she warns of a delay counting next weeks primary vote and in November it could be an even longer delay.



“It’s going to take more time one or two days in August,” says Benson. “Various actors will try to attempt to spread false information about the integrity and security of our system that are intended to mislead voters about their rights and sow seeds of doubt among the electorate about the accuracy of the results of our elections.”



Secretary Benson says the GOP legislature has been derelict in not allowing clerks to speed up the process.



The GOP vice chair of the house elections committee is worried about voter fraud.



It’s too late to impact the vote counting next week, but she’s hoping lawmakers will change the law before November. If not, no one is sure when the final results will be in.