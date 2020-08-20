Skubick: Sen. Stabenow details chances of Michigan landing federal stimulus money

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan’s senior U.S. Senator is telling us tonight there is no better than a 50-50 chance that state and local governments will get some additional federal stimulus money.

Every time you see Gov. Gretchen Whitmer you can count on two things.

She will ask you to wear your mask and she will plead for Congress and the president to send federal aid to save jobs back her.

So can the state’s senior U.S. senator promise that will happen?

“I would love to be able to promise that there will be that for the state and local services but unfortunately that is up to Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump,” explained Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

And so far the president and the Senate Republican leader have not budged on those funds.

Much of the money would go to the police, fire fighters and other first responders.

The chances of paying them is not too high.

Sen. Stabenow says, “I would say it’s going to be tough. No more than 50-50.”

With the Democrats wrapping up the Joe Biden coronation, Senator Stabenow is worried that if Mr. Trump loses he will do everything he can to stay in the Oval Office.

“I don’t think there is anything that Donald Trump would not do,” explained Sen. Stabenow. “I think the Secret Service will pick him up and carry him out if he is not willing to go. He will do anything, including destroying the Post Office, to be able to keep the power that he has.”

Those comments come on the heels of her earlier statement that Mr. Trump is “very unstable.”