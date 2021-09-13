Skubick: Should people provide proof of vaccination?

FILE: A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two out of five citizens believe that individuals should be forced to prove that they have the COVID vaccine before attending public events, while 36% disagree with that policy.

Approximately 65% of those who took the PPP statewide survey report that they are fully vaccinated, but another 20% want no part of the shot program, 20% believe the shots are not safe and another and 10% were not sure one way or the other.

The Whitmer administration has been trying everything it can to nudge that recalcitrant 20% of the population to get their doses.

When the FDA gave its blessing to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Governor was hopeful that would convince many to change their minds.

But turns out the FDA approval meant nothing to 77%. Even 15% of people said they would be less likely to get the shot but 8% said they would get in line.

The next controversial question involves attending public events, like sporting events, concerts or dining inside a bar or restaurant.

The state is slowly crawling its way toward the goal of 70% vaccinated but while the rest of the country is seeing an increase in shots, Michigan is stuck at about 5,300 a day.