Skubick: Should states not support universities with vaccine mandates?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As of now, 664 colleges and universities across the nation are ordering their students and staff to get the COVID vaccine- that includes MSU and the U of M.

But a conservative Republican wants to stop state support for any educational institution that has a mandatory vaccine order.

“I don’t think there is any mal-intent by university officials but i think they are scared and I don’t think they know what they are doing.”

If you were wondering, put UP GOP House member Beau LaFave down as a “No” vote on university mandatory vaccine programs.

On the other hand, put MSU president and epidemiologist Dr. Samuel Stanley down as a “Yes” vote.

“This is a very important decision. We were hoping not to do it, but looking at the data and the science and the findings of the CDC, use want to be driven by whats happening in the community and be flexible.”

What is happening in the MSU and surrounding community is that the county has been placed on a list of areas with “substantial” virus challenges. Hence the mandate to get shots before the fall semester.

The students have a choice- get the shots or drop out of school.

But Rep. LaFave argues this unwarranted mandate will discriminate against younger African Americans, some of whom don’t want the shot.

“If you mandate vaccines to go to college, it will have a disproportionate impact on minority communities and make it more difficult for individuals to get a quality higher education.”

LaFave continues,

“and the arm of the government, MSU, mandates that you get a vaccine that you’re not interested in.”

Under the state constitution, all universities have autonomy and the legislature can not order officials to stop the shot program.

The legislature does control the university purse strings and if Mr. LaFave had his way he would end all state support.

“If I could and wave a magic wand, no university would get state tax dollars if they implemented this vaccine mandate.”

There is no indication at this time, that that will happen- subject of course to change.