Skubick: Some schools pull money plug on former First Lady’s campus sexual abuse movement

The campus sexual abuse movement started by former First Lady Sue Snyder has lost $40,000 in financial support from six universities around the state.

6 News has obtained a private document outlining which schools are bailing out on the effort to curb sexual violence.

Former First Lady Sue Snyder was on a spring break with her daughter years ago and she got an earful on the sexual abuse problem on university campuses.

In 2015 she explained, “So many times with sexual assaults, nobody reports that, maybe because the way it’s handled by the universities or some didn’t want to go to the police. Their name is then out there.”

The governor asked for, and lawmakers allocated, about $500,000 to begin a series of summit meetings every year to bring the university community under one roof to address this issue.

The movement was ruled by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse problems at MSU and the issue continues now on the University of Michigan campus.

But with the Snyders no longer on the scene, the university financial contributions to the summit have fallen by $40,000.

Schools Zero Out Money

(1) WSU

(2) LCC

(3) CMU

(4) Adrian

(5) UM Flint

(6) UM-Dearborn

Last year MSU contributed $10,000. This year? $2500.

Western Michigan gave $10,000 and cut it to $2500, as did Oakland University.

The CEO of the University Presidents Association points out that many schools are facing financial challenges and his group did kick in $2500.

Grand Valley, Saginaw, Northern Michigan and Ferris State did not reduce their contributions.

Eastern Michigan University was the only school to boost its contribution, doubling from $5,000 to $10,000.