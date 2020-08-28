Skubick: Sources hint Gov. Whitmer could reopen gyms next week

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are strong indications that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ready to re-open gyms across the state as early as next week.

It’s never official until she announces it but sources are telling 6 News there are strong indications the governor is ready to pull the trigger on re-opening gyms around the state.

Skubick: “Are you confident that she will pull the trigger and let you re-open?”

Bryan Reif, Pres. Mich. Fitness Clubs: ” (pause) I’m optimistic. I’m optimistic.”

Gyms all over the state have been shuttered under the governor’s executive order but in recent days the governor’s office has been given new data and Mr. Reif is telling the front office…

“COVID-19 is not being spread in gyms.”

For example, gyms in Ohio have been open since late May and to date 8 cases.

And as of May 1st, at the 1570 Planet Fitness gyms around the world, the CEO Reif contends the visit-to-virus ratio is this…

“The positive COVID-19 cases that have been registered is .00028 and it’s the equivalent of one in 354,000 check-ins at Planet Fitness.”

One source questions the scientific validity of that claim but regardless, it has been shared with the governor’s staff and all the data is “being closely looked at.”

The word is the governor will make this decision official during a news conference next week.

However, Mr. Reif observes, “it’s a fluid situation, but I’m optimistic.”

Gym users, who been locked out for months, are hoping he’s right.